09.09.2021 / 22:00









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Michael

Nachname(n):

Sieghart



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

cyan AG





b) LEI

894500180W6SSACJ1T19



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Anderes auf Aktie/Schuldtitel bez. FI

ISIN:

DE000A3E5DM5





b) Art des Geschäfts

Gewährung von 97.759 Bezugsrechten im Rahmen einer Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

nicht bezifferbar





nicht bezifferbar







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

nicht bezifferbar





nicht bezifferbar







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-09-06; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



