10.09.2021





Passau, 10. September 2021 - Die eterna Mode Holding GmbH als Emittentin der Anleihe 2017/2024 (WKN: A2E4XE/ISIN DE000A2E4XE4) informiert darüber, dass nach weiterführenden Gesprächen mit Finanzierungspartnern und intensiver Einbindung des Gemeinsamen Vertreters der Anleihegläubiger im Zuge des laufenden StaRUG-Restrukturierungsverfahrens den Anleihegläubigern ein verbessertes Angebot unterbreitet werden kann. Dieses sieht nun eine Abfindungsquote von 12,5% auf den Nominalwert der unbesicherten Anleihe 2017/2024 vor, sobald es im Rahmen der Neuordnung der Finanzierung zu bereits vertraglich vereinbarten Umsetzungsschritten gekommen ist. Der ursprünglich bei Gericht eingereichte Restrukturierungsplan beinhaltete eine Quote von 10%.



Die Versammlung der Planbetroffenen zur Abstimmung über den Restrukturierungsplan wurde auf den 10. September 2021 terminiert.





















