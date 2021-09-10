DGAP-Adhoc: ETERNA bietet im Zuge des StaRUG-Sanierungsverfahrens Anleihegläubigern eine verbesserte Quote von 12,5% an

2021. szeptember 10., péntek, 02:45





DGAP-Ad-hoc: ETERNA Mode Holding GmbH / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe


10.09.2021 / 02:45 CET/CEST


Passau, 10. September 2021 - Die eterna Mode Holding GmbH als Emittentin der Anleihe 2017/2024 (WKN: A2E4XE/ISIN DE000A2E4XE4) informiert darüber, dass nach weiterführenden Gesprächen mit Finanzierungspartnern und intensiver Einbindung des Gemeinsamen Vertreters der Anleihegläubiger im Zuge des laufenden StaRUG-Restrukturierungsverfahrens den Anleihegläubigern ein verbessertes Angebot unterbreitet werden kann. Dieses sieht nun eine Abfindungsquote von 12,5% auf den Nominalwert der unbesicherten Anleihe 2017/2024 vor, sobald es im Rahmen der Neuordnung der Finanzierung zu bereits vertraglich vereinbarten Umsetzungsschritten gekommen ist. Der ursprünglich bei Gericht eingereichte Restrukturierungsplan beinhaltete eine Quote von 10%.



Die Versammlung der Planbetroffenen zur Abstimmung über den Restrukturierungsplan wurde auf den 10. September 2021 terminiert.



 










Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ETERNA Mode Holding GmbH

Medienstraße 12

94036 Passau

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (0)851 98160
Internet: www.ETERNA.de
ISIN: DE000A2E4XE4
WKN: A2E4XE
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Frankfurt, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
