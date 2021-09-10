DGAP-Adhoc: ETERNA bietet im Zuge des StaRUG-Sanierungsverfahrens Anleihegläubigern eine verbesserte Quote von 12,5% an
2021. szeptember 10., péntek, 02:45
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ETERNA Mode Holding GmbH / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe
ETERNA bietet im Zuge des StaRUG-Sanierungsverfahrens Anleihegläubigern eine verbesserte Quote von 12,5% an
Die Versammlung der Planbetroffenen zur Abstimmung über den Restrukturierungsplan wurde auf den 10. September 2021 terminiert.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|ETERNA Mode Holding GmbH
|Medienstraße 12
|94036 Passau
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0)851 98160
|Internet:
|www.ETERNA.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4XE4
|WKN:
|A2E4XE
|Börsen:
|Freiverkehr in Berlin, Frankfurt, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1232527
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1232527 10.09.2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]