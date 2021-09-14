DGAP-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



Share buyback - 11th Interim Reporting



In the time period from and including 06 September 2021 until and including 10 September 2021, a number of 12,318 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 23 June 2021, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 28 June 2021.



Shares were bought back as follows:





















Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price (EUR)1
09/06/2021 4,900 58.8753
09/07/2021 4,500 59.2880
09/08/2021 1,000 57.6533
09/09/2021 918 57.4221
09/10/2021 1,000 57.1276

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations).



The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 28 June 2021 until and including 10 September 2021 amounts to 1,601,748 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).



Munich, 13 September 2021



Siemens Healthineers AG



The Managing Board



1 Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.
















Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG

Henkestr. 127

91052 Erlangen

Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com





 
