Wacker Neuson SE, Munich



WKN: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - interim report 23

In the period from September 6, 2021 up to and including September 10, 2021 a total of 36,500 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2021. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2021 was announced in a notice dated March 29, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The total number of shares repurchased in the period from September 6, 2021 up to and including



September 10, 2021 daily, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows:

Date

Total no of repurchased shares (piece)

Volume-weighted average price (EUR)

Volume (EUR)

September 06, 2021

8,000

25.97548

207,803.80

September 07, 2021

7,500

25.99333

194,950.00

September 08, 2021

7,300

25.45014

185,786.00

September 09, 2021

6,900

24.73696

170,685.00

September 10, 2021

6,800

24.90735

169,370.00



The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2021 so far, amounts to 1,348,400 pieces of shares.

The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Wacker Neuson SE, exclusively via the Stock Exchange in the electronic Xetra-trading system.

Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link:

https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

Munich, September 13, 2021

Wacker Neuson SE



The Executive Board