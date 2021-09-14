DGAP-CMS: Wacker Neuson SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Wacker Neuson SE


/ Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052






Wacker Neuson SE: Release of a capital market information








13.09.2021 / 15:21



Wacker Neuson SE, Munich

WKN: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012



Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052



Acquisition of treasury shares - interim report 23



In the period from September 6, 2021 up to and including September 10, 2021 a total of 36,500 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2021. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2021 was announced in a notice dated March 29, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.



The total number of shares repurchased in the period from September 6, 2021 up to and including

September 10, 2021 daily, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows:



























Date Total no of repurchased shares (piece) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR)
September 06, 2021 8,000 25.97548 207,803.80
September 07, 2021 7,500 25.99333 194,950.00
September 08, 2021 7,300 25.45014 185,786.00
September 09, 2021 6,900 24.73696 170,685.00
September 10, 2021 6,800 24.90735 169,370.00

 

The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2021 so far, amounts to 1,348,400 pieces of shares.



The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Wacker Neuson SE, exclusively via the Stock Exchange in the electronic Xetra-trading system.



Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link:



https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback



Munich, September 13, 2021



Wacker Neuson SE

Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE

Preußenstr. 41

80809 München

Germany
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com





 
