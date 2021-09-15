DGAP-DD: Nordex SE deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








14.09.2021 / 15:19




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Patxi
Nachname(n): Landa Esparza

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Nordex SE


b) LEI

529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A0D6554


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
16,27 EUR 106243,10 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
16,2700 EUR 106243,1000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-09-07; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Nordex SE

Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50

18059 Rostock

Deutschland
Internet: www.nordex-online.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



70166  14.09.2021 


