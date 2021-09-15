DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical announces medium-term targets for EBITDA-margin for the first time and confirms 2021 guidance
2021. szeptember 14., kedd, 16:47
Koblenz. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, one of the leading e-health providers in the world, announces medium-term targets for the development of the adjusted EBITDA-margin for the first time. The medium-term growth target of increasing group revenues year-on-year organically by 5 % and more per year from 2021 through 2025 had been published previously. In addition, the Managing Directors have now also adopted targets for the medium-term increase in adjusted EBITDA margin for the first time. Accordingly, CompuGroup Medical aims to increase the adjusted EBITDA margin to approximately 25 % in 2023 and to approximately 27 % in 2025. Further information on medium-term targets will be presented at the virtual Capital Markets Day tomorrow.
In light of the ongoing investment program announced in December 2020 to accelerate growth, the Managing Directors confirm the full year 2021 guidance. CompuGroup Medical expects revenues in 2021 to be in a range of EUR 1 billion and EUR 1.04 billion as well as adjusted EBITDA between EUR 210 million and EUR 230 million.
Digital transformation in healthcare accelerates growth
Further information on the virtual Capital Markets Day 2021 will be available for download on the company website www.cgm.com/ir.
