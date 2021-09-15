DGAP-AFR: Würth Finance International B.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.09.2021 / 18:25



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Würth Finance International B.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 31, 2021

Address: https://www.wuerthfinance.net/web/de/wuerth_finance/investor_relations_1/geschaeftsberichte_2/geschaeftsberichte_wfg_und_wfi_2/geschaeftsberichte_wfg_wfi.php


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 31, 2021

Address: https://www.wuerthfinance.net/web/en/wuerth_finance/investor_relations_1/geschaeftsberichte_2/geschaeftsberichte_wfg_und_wfi_2/geschaeftsberichte_wfg_wfi.php













Language: English
Company: Würth Finance International B.V.

Het Sterrenbeeld 35

5215 MK "s-Hertogenbosch

Netherlands
Internet: www.wuerthfinance.net





 
