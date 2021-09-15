DGAP-Ad-hoc: Brenntag SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast





Brenntag SE again raises forecast for the financial year 2021





14-Sep-2021 / 18:32 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Brenntag SE again raises forecast for the financial year 2021





The Board of Management of Brenntag SE (ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0), the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, today decided to again raise the forecast for operating EBITDA for the financial year 2021 previously increased in June 2021.

After a very strong first half year 2021 and based on the continued strong business development, Brenntag now expects an operating EBITDA in the range of EUR 1,260 million to EUR 1,320 million for the financial year 2021 (previously: EUR 1,160 million to EUR 1,260 million).

The updated forecast takes into account organic growth, the expected efficiency gains from the implementation of the transformation program "Project Brenntag" and the contribution to earnings from acquisitions that have already been closed. It is based on the assumption that exchange rates will remain stable on today"s level.

In its updated forecast, Brenntag assumes that the current exceptional market environment will continue at least until the end of the year and that there will be no significant changes in the macroeconomic environment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in the further course of 2021.

The interim report of Brenntag SE for the third quarter of 2021 will be published on November 4, 2021.

Essen, September 14, 2021

Forward-looking statements:



This communication may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on the current assumptions and forecasts of Brenntag SE"s management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, the financial position, the development or the business performance of the company to differ materially from the estimates given here. These factors include the ones described by Brenntag in published reports. These reports are available at www.brenntag.com. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements and adapt them in line with future events or developments.

Contact:



Brenntag SE



Thomas Altmann



Senior Vice President Corporate Investor Relations



Telephone: +49 201 6496 2100



Email: thomas.altmann@brenntag.de