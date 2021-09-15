DGAP-Adhoc: Brenntag SE again raises forecast for the financial year 2021
2021. szeptember 14., kedd, 18:32
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Brenntag SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Brenntag SE again raises forecast for the financial year 2021
After a very strong first half year 2021 and based on the continued strong business development, Brenntag now expects an operating EBITDA in the range of EUR 1,260 million to EUR 1,320 million for the financial year 2021 (previously: EUR 1,160 million to EUR 1,260 million).
The updated forecast takes into account organic growth, the expected efficiency gains from the implementation of the transformation program "Project Brenntag" and the contribution to earnings from acquisitions that have already been closed. It is based on the assumption that exchange rates will remain stable on today"s level.
In its updated forecast, Brenntag assumes that the current exceptional market environment will continue at least until the end of the year and that there will be no significant changes in the macroeconomic environment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in the further course of 2021.
The interim report of Brenntag SE for the third quarter of 2021 will be published on November 4, 2021.
Essen, September 14, 2021
Forward-looking statements:
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Brenntag SE
|Messeallee 11
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 201 6496 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 201 6496 1010
|E-mail:
|ir@brenntag.de
|Internet:
|www.brenntag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1DAHH0
|WKN:
|A1DAHH
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1233366
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1233366 14-Sep-2021 CET/CEST
