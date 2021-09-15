DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE


/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares






Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information








14.09.2021 / 18:48



Munich, 14.09.2021


In the period from September 6, 2021 to, and including, September 10, 2021 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 391,035 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of August 17, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.


Shares were purchased as follows:


Date             Number of shares       Average price (EUR)



06.09.2021       68,500                    198.5831

07.09.2021       83,450                    197.6540

08.09.2021       69,994                    196.2379

09.09.2021       84,560                    194.0658

10.09.2021       84,531                    194.0137



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since August 18, 2021 through, and including, September 10, 2021 amounts to 1,340,495.


The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.


Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).
















Language: English
Company: Allianz SE

Koeniginstr. 28

80802 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com





 
