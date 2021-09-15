





Allianz SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

















14.09.2021 / 18:48







München, den 14.09.2021





Im Zeitraum vom 6. September 2021 bis einschließlich 10. September 2021 hat die Allianz SE insgesamt 391.035 Aktien im Rahmen ihres laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogramms gekauft, das mit der Bekanntmachung vom 17. August 2021 gemäß Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr.596/2014 und Art.2 Abs. 1 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) Nr. 2016/1052 angekündigt wurde.





Dabei wurden jeweils folgende Stückzahlen gekauft:





Datum Stück Aktien Durchschnittskurs (EUR)





06.09.2021 68.500 198,5831



07.09.2021 83.450 197,6540



08.09.2021 69.994 196,2379



09.09.2021 84.560 194,0658



10.09.2021 84.531 194,0137



Die Gesamtzahl der im Rahmen des Aktienrückkaufprogramms seit dem 18. August 2021 bis einschließlich 10. September 2021 gekauften Aktien beläuft sich damit auf 1.340.495 Aktien.





Der Erwerb der Aktien der Allianz SE erfolgt ausschließlich über die Börse im elektronischen Handel der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (Xetra) durch eine von der Allianz SE beauftragte Bank.





Detaillierte Informationen über die Transaktionen gemäß Art. 2 Abs. 3 Delegierte Verordnung (EU) Nr. 2016/1052 sind auf der Internetseite der Allianz SE veröffentlicht (www.allianz.com).

































