München, den 14.09.2021


Im Zeitraum vom 6. September 2021 bis einschließlich 10. September 2021 hat die Allianz SE insgesamt 391.035 Aktien im Rahmen ihres laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogramms gekauft, das mit der Bekanntmachung vom 17. August 2021 gemäß Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr.596/2014 und Art.2 Abs. 1 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) Nr. 2016/1052 angekündigt wurde.


Dabei wurden jeweils folgende Stückzahlen gekauft:


Datum             Stück Aktien     Durchschnittskurs (EUR)


06.09.2021      68.500               198,5831

07.09.2021      83.450               197,6540

08.09.2021      69.994               196,2379

09.09.2021      84.560               194,0658

10.09.2021      84.531               194,0137



Die Gesamtzahl der im Rahmen des Aktienrückkaufprogramms seit dem 18. August 2021 bis einschließlich 10. September 2021 gekauften Aktien beläuft sich damit auf 1.340.495 Aktien.


Der Erwerb der Aktien der Allianz SE erfolgt ausschließlich über die Börse im elektronischen Handel der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (Xetra) durch eine von der Allianz SE beauftragte Bank.


Detaillierte Informationen über die Transaktionen gemäß Art. 2 Abs. 3 Delegierte Verordnung (EU) Nr. 2016/1052 sind auf der Internetseite der Allianz SE veröffentlicht (www.allianz.com).



 
















