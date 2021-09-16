DGAP-Ad-hoc: Südzucker AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results





Südzucker second quarter earnings significantly above previous year - full-year forecast 2021/22 confirmed





15-Sep-2021 / 17:49 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In the second quarter of current fiscal year 2021/22 (1 June to 31 August 2021), Südzucker AG according to preliminary increased consolidated group revenues about 10 percent to about EUR 1.84 (previous year: 1.68) billion. The consolidated group operating result rose by about 25 percent to about EUR 85 (previous year: 68) million. The significant improvement in group operating result is mainly driven by segment sugar with a positive earnings contribution of about EUR 7 (previous year: -42) million.

In the first half-year of current fiscal year 2021/22 (1 March to 31 August 2021), consolidated group revenues reached about EUR 3.60 (previous year: 3.35) billion. Due to the good development in the second quarter, first half-year cumulated consolidated group operating result came in slightly above previous year"s level reaching about EUR 134 (previous year: 129) million.

Pandemic driven heterogeneous business development since first quarter 2020/21 led to numerous distortions within the quarters and within the whole business year 2020/21. They can lead partially to adverse effects within the quarters of current business year 2021/22. This was also the case in the second quarter. Against this background and the unchanged expectation of a further progress fighting the pandemic, Südzucker confirms its first group forecast dated 20 May 2021 stating a significant earnings improvement. Unchanged we expect for fiscal year 2021/22 consolidated group revenues between EUR 7.0 and 7.2 (previous year: 6.7) billion. Consolidated group operating result is expected to improve significantly and still to come in between EUR 300 and 400 (previous year: 236) million.

Despite expected decreasing effects from the corona pandemic, there are still risks linked to the pandemic in business year 2021/22. The respective economic and financial impact and duration is still difficult to assess.

The full report for the first quarter 2021/22 will be published on 14 October 2021.

Südzucker AG



Maximilianstraße 10



68165 Mannheim, Germany

Investor Relations:



Nikolai Baltruschat



Phone: +49 621 421-240



investor.relations@suedzucker.de





Financial press:



Dr Dominik Risser



Phone: +49 621 421-205



public.relations@suedzucker.de

About the Südzucker Group

Südzucker is a major player in the food industry with its sugar, special products, starch and fruit segments, and Europe"s leading ethanol producer with its CropEnergies segment.

In the traditional sugar business, the group is Europe"s number one supplier of sugar products, with 23 sugar factories and two refineries, extending from France in the west via Belgium, Germany and Austria, through to Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Bosnia, and Moldova in the east. The special products segment, with its consumer-oriented functional ingredients for food and animal feed (BENEO), chilled/frozen products (Freiberger) and portion packs (PortionPack Europe), operates in dynamic growth markets. Südzucker"s CropEnergies segment is Europe"s leading producer of renewable ethanol, with production sites in Germany, Belgium, France and Great Britain. Other products in this segment are protein food and animal feed products as well as biogenic carbon dioxide. The new starch segment comprises AGRANA"s starch and ethanol activities. The group"s fruit segment operates globally, is the world market leader for fruit preparations and is a leading supplier of fruit juice concentrates in Europe.

In 2020/21, the group employed about 17,900 persons and generated revenues of EUR 6.7 billion.