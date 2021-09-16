DGAP-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

15.09.2021 / 18:00



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Medienallee 7
PLZ: 85774
Ort: Unterföhring
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Silvio Berlusconi
Geburtsdatum: 29.09.1936

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Mediaset S.p.A.
Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

14.09.2021

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 16,23 % 7,30 % 23,53 % 233000000
letzte Mitteilung 14,63 % 8,90 % 23,53 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)

0 37815516 0.00 % 16,23 %
Summe 37815516 16,23 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Rückübertragungsanspruch aus Wertpapieranleihe 30.11.2021 - 29.11.2024 jederzeit 17017484 7,30 %
    Summe 17017484 7,30 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG














Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




0 0,00 %
      Summe 0 0,00 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:





















Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Silvio Berlusconi % % %
Finanziaria d"investimento Fininvest S.p.A. % % %
Mediaset S.p.A. 8,10 % % 10,35 %
Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. 8,13 % 5,05 % 13,18 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Der gemeldete Erwerb von Aktien mit Stimmrecht erfolgt im Zuge einer teilweisen Kündigung von Instrumenten, über die Aktien gehalten werden (wie unter Punkt 7.1.b oben erwähnt).
 


Datum

14.09.2021














