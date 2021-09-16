DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback





MBB SE increases share buyback program 2021





15-Sep-2021 / 18:30 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Berlin, 15 September 2021 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, today resolved to make use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 28 May 2019 to acquire treasury shares in accordance with section 71 (1) no. 8 of the AktG and to increase the share buyback program which was announced on 01 June 2021 and launched on 14 June 2021.

The original volume of the current share buyback program of up to 30,000 treasury shares with a maximum volume of €5.0 million will now be doubled to a total of up to 60,000 shares with a maximum volume of €10.0 million in total. Up to and including 15 September 2021, 30,000 shares have been repurchased. Thus, up to 30,000 additional shares can be purchased until the end of the share buyback program on 31 December 2021.

The share buyback is carried out in accordance with the safe harbour provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

Further details on the share buyback will be published at www.mbb.com/ir/buyback.

MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Straße 34

10719 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330

Fax +49 30 844 15 333

request@mbb.com

www.mbb.com

Executive Management

Dr Constantin Mang (CEO)

Dr Jakob Ammer

Torben Teichler

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director

Dr Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458