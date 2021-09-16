DGAP-Ad-hoc: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast





PharmaSGP Holding SE raises forecast for FY 2021 following completion of acquisition of OTC brand portfolio





15-Sep-2021 / 18:58 CET/CEST





PharmaSGP Holding SE raises forecast for FY 2021 following completion of acquisition of OTC brand portfolio

Gräfelfing, September 15, 2021 - Following the scheduled closing on August 31, 2021 of the agreement signed with the GlaxoSmithKline Group on the acquisition of an OTC portfolio with the brands Baldriparan(R), Formigran(R), Spalt(R) and Kamol(R) (the "GSK Portfolio"), PharmaSGP Holding SE is adjusting its revenues and earnings guidance for the 2021 financial year. This was decided by the company"s Management Board today. Revenues as well as the adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) of the PharmaSGP Group, which replaces the previous performance indicator "adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (adjusted EBIT)", serve as key performance indicators.

Previously, revenues of between € 56 million and € 60 million (2020: € 63.2 million) were expected for fiscal 2021, excluding any acquisitions, with a stable to slightly positive development of the "Health Brands" category and a declining "Beauty" business as expected. For the adjusted EBIT margin, the company had forecast an increase to between 27% and 30% (2020: 26.1 %); this corresponds to an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 28% and 31% (2020: 26.9 %). Including the revenues and earnings contributions of the GSK portfolio from September 1, 2021 onwards, the Management Board now expects full-year 2021 revenues of between € 60 million and € 65 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 27 % and 31 %.

Note: The key performance indicators "Adjusted EBIT" and "Adjusted EBITDA" are not key performance indicators under IFRS. The adjustments used to derive adjusted EBITDA correspond to those used for adjusted EBIT. Information on this is available in the PharmaSGP Holding SE Annual Report 2020 on p. 37 (available at https://ir.pharmasgp.com).



