Zwingenberg, September 15th, 2021



BRAIN Biotech AG successfully placed new share capital for the financing of further growth initiatives

- Around 10% new shares successfully placed

- Approximately EUR 19 million proceeds for growth

The Management Board of BRAIN Biotech AG has, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, successfully completed the issue of approximately 1.99 million new shares (corresponding to approx. 10% of the share capital) as part of a cash capital increase from authorised capital excluding subscription rights.

The new registered shares with no par value were allocated to institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process and placed at an issue price of EUR 9.85 per new share. BRAIN"s main shareholder participated in the capital increase.

Adriaan Moelker, CEO BRAIN Biotech AG, states: "I like to thank our existing shareholders for their continued support on our innovation path. In addition, I am very happy that we can welcome some new shareholders which have utilized this capital raising as an attractive entry point. The successful placement of new shares is a sign of confidence for us that the capital market supports our business strategy."

"The cash inflow from the capital increase will enable us to accelerate the development of our product pipeline, especially with a focus on the BRAIN Engineered Cas (BEC) technology. In addition, part of the proceeds will be used to finance acquisitions, to further expand our production capacity at Biocatalysts Ltd. and for the purchase of outstanding minority shareholdings in group subsidiaries", added Lukas Linnig, CFO BRAIN Biotech AG.



About BRAIN

BRAIN Biotech AG ("BRAIN") is a leading European specialist in industrial biotechnology. As a technology provider and developer of bio-based products and solutions for nutrition, health and the environment, the company supports the biologization of industry and contributes to a more sustainable economy. BRAIN is the parent company of the BRAIN Group. Two pillars form BRAIN Group"s business: The BioScience segment includes contract research for renowned industrial partners as well as an incubator for the development of the company"s own highly innovative products. In the BioIndustrial segment, the company focuses on specialty business in the production and refinement of enzymes, microorganisms and bioactive natural products and the respective distribution.



The BRAIN Group maintains its own diverse collection of natural resources: the BRAIN Bioarchive comprises microorganisms, genetic material and natural substances. Based on this collection and with a comprehensive technology portfolio, BRAIN addresses technological challenges and develops bio-based products and solutions that are already successfully employed in the industry. The BRAIN Group has its own production facilities in Germany, UK and the US, which together with the associated biotechnological production expertise, complete the value chain within the Group.



As a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact, BRAIN Biotech AG is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and take actions that advance societal goals.



Since its IPO in 2016, BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394).

Disclaimer





This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views, expectations, and assumptions of the management of BRAIN Biotech AG, and are based on information currently available to the management.



Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance, and entail both known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Numerous factors exist that could influence the future performance by, and future developments at, BRAIN Biotech AG and the BRAIN Group. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, as well as other factors.



BRAIN Biotech AG does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

