DGAP-News: Aareal Bank grants green loan to Cerberus and Highgate
2021. szeptember 16., csütörtök, 10:32
Aareal Bank grants green loan to Cerberus and Highgate
- Refinancing of Dorsett City London hotel
Wiesbaden, 16 September 2021 - Aareal Bank announces the closing of a green financing agreement for a European property. An affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. ("Cerberus") and Highgate received a mortgage loan in the upper double-digit GBP million range to refinance the purchase of the Dorsett City Hotel in London. The 5-year senior loan is collateralised by a property that meets sustainability criteria, which the borrower has committed to maintain throughout the term of the loan. This is the second green loan Aareal Bank has provided according to its Green Finance Framework.
The Dorsett City Hotel opened in February 2018 in Aldgate, one of the most dynamic and evolving sub-markets in the City of London. Located in the heart of London"s financial district and at the gateway to vibrant East London, the modern 4-star hotel caters for business and leisure travellers alike. The property spreads across 13 storeys, features 267 rooms and has received a BREEAM Very Good certificate. The BREEAM assessment uses recognised measures of performance to evaluate a building"s specification, design construction and use across eight categories, addressing wide-ranging environmental and sustainability issues.
Cerberus is a global leader in alternative investing with over $55 billion in assets across complementary credit, private equity, and real estate strategies. Highgate is a fully integrated real estate investment firm with a primary focus on the hospitality sector, with a current portfolio that includes over 350 properties or 65,000 hotel rooms owned, managed, asset managed or under development throughout the United States, across Europe, and in 15 Caribbean and Latin American countries.
"Going green" a matter of impact and business
Bird and Bird advised Aareal Bank on legal matters, and CBRE performed the valuation.
Photographs for editorial use can be downloaded here.
Contacts:
Aareal Bank Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aareal Bank AG
|Paulinenstr. 15
|65189 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 2332
|E-mail:
|aareal@aareal-bank.com
|Internet:
|www.aareal-bank.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005408116
|WKN:
|540811
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|1233784
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1233784 16.09.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]