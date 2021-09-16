





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















16.09.2021 / 15:14









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Bodhivas GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Remco

Last name(s):

Westermann

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Media and Games Invest SE





b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

Description:

Ordinary A Shares ISIN MT0000580101





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

54.00 SEK





12042.00 SEK



54.00 SEK





170478.00 SEK



54.05 SEK





54050.00 SEK



54.05 SEK





8053.45 SEK



54.05 SEK





648.60 SEK



54.10 SEK





12388.90 SEK



54.15 SEK





54150.00 SEK



54.20 SEK





650.40 SEK



54.25 SEK





2712.50 SEK



54.30 SEK





117722.40 SEK



54.40 SEK





2720.00 SEK



54.45 SEK





54450.00 SEK



54.50 SEK





51775.00 SEK







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

54.1841 SEK





541841.2500 SEK







e) Date of the transaction

2021-09-15; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Nasdaq First North Premier, Stockholm

MIC:

FNSE



