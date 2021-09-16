





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















16.09.2021 / 15:14









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Bodhivas GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Remco

Last name(s):

Westermann

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Media and Games Invest SE





b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

Description:

Ordinary A Shares ISIN MT0000580101





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

5.400 EUR





4773.60 EUR



5.395 EUR





5395.00 EUR



5.390 EUR





5357.66 EUR



5.390 EUR





614.46 EUR



5.390 EUR





1498.42 EUR



5.390 EUR





2748.90 EUR



5.390 EUR





4166.47 EUR



5.390 EUR





1891.89 EUR



5.410 EUR





4511.94 EUR



5.420 EUR





5257.40 EUR



5.415 EUR





3481.85 EUR



5.415 EUR





5831.96 EUR



5.415 EUR





14842.52 EUR



5.400 EUR





5216.40 EUR



5.390 EUR





1218.14 EUR



5.385 EUR





4695.72 EUR



5.395 EUR





6398.47 EUR



5.390 EUR





8246.70 EUR



5.385 EUR





6591.24 EUR



5.355 EUR





5156.87 EUR



5.340 EUR





1132.08 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

5.3972 EUR





99027.6900 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-09-14; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



