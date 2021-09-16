DGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








16.09.2021 / 15:14




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Remco
Last name(s): Westermann
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Media and Games Invest SE


b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: Ordinary A Shares ISIN MT0000580101


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)











































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
5.400 EUR 4773.60 EUR
5.395 EUR 5395.00 EUR
5.390 EUR 5357.66 EUR
5.390 EUR 614.46 EUR
5.390 EUR 1498.42 EUR
5.390 EUR 2748.90 EUR
5.390 EUR 4166.47 EUR
5.390 EUR 1891.89 EUR
5.410 EUR 4511.94 EUR
5.420 EUR 5257.40 EUR
5.415 EUR 3481.85 EUR
5.415 EUR 5831.96 EUR
5.415 EUR 14842.52 EUR
5.400 EUR 5216.40 EUR
5.390 EUR 1218.14 EUR
5.385 EUR 4695.72 EUR
5.395 EUR 6398.47 EUR
5.390 EUR 8246.70 EUR
5.385 EUR 6591.24 EUR
5.355 EUR 5156.87 EUR
5.340 EUR 1132.08 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
5.3972 EUR 99027.6900 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-09-14; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Media and Games Invest SE

St. Christopher Street 168

VLT 1467 Valletta

Malta
Internet: www.mgi.group





 
