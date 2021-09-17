DGAP-Adhoc: Cliq Digital AG: CLIQ Digital raises forecast for gross revenue and EBITDA for the financial year 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast


Cliq Digital AG: CLIQ Digital raises forecast for gross revenue and EBITDA for the financial year 2021


17-Sep-2021 / 10:30 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CLIQ Digital AG (ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3) raises gross revenue and EBITDA forecast for the financial year 2021.



After a very strong first half of the financial year 2021 and based on the continuing development and dynamic market environment at least until the end of the year, CLIQ expects to generate gross revenue of c.€145 million (previously: at least €140 million), representing a 36% growth compared to 2020.



The EBITDA is expected to raise to approx. €26 million (previously: c.€22 million) representing a 60% growth compared to the previous year.



All other estimates for 2021 remain unchanged.





Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Quarterly results for Q3/2021 are published on 2 November 2021.



Language: English
Company: Cliq Digital AG

Grünstraße 8

40212 Düsseldorf

Germany
E-mail: s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com
Internet: www.cliqdigital.com
ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3
WKN: A0HHJR
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
