Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








17.09.2021 / 10:36




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Remco
Last name(s): Westermann
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Media and Games Invest SE


b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: Ordinary A Share ISIN: MT0000580101


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


























































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
53.8000 SEK 10006.80 SEK
53.8500 SEK 24663.30 SEK
53.9000 SEK 8031.10 SEK
53.9000 SEK 10294.90 SEK
53.9000 SEK 24740.10 SEK
53.9000 SEK 21452.20 SEK
53.9000 SEK 4851.00 SEK
53.9000 SEK 39832.10 SEK
53.9000 SEK 16331.70 SEK
53.9000 SEK 23446.50 SEK
54.0500 SEK 19512.05 SEK
54.1500 SEK 20089.65 SEK
53.6500 SEK 49572.60 SEK
53.8500 SEK 21270.75 SEK
53.8000 SEK 15171.60 SEK
53.8000 SEK 12374.00 SEK
53.7500 SEK 24886.25 SEK
53.6500 SEK 27898.00 SEK
53.4000 SEK 17248.20 SEK
53.4000 SEK 8277.00 SEK
53.4000 SEK 20719.20 SEK
53.4000 SEK 2029.20 SEK
53.4000 SEK 21253.20 SEK
53.5000 SEK 4922.00 SEK


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
53.7702 SEK 448873.4000 SEK


e) Date of the transaction

2021-09-16; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Nasdaq First North Sweden
MIC: FNSE














Language: English
Company: Media and Games Invest SE

St. Christopher Street 168

VLT 1467 Valletta

Malta
Internet: www.mgi.group





 
