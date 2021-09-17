





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Bodhivas GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Remco

Last name(s):

Westermann

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Media and Games Invest SE





b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

Description:

Ordinary A Share ISIN: MT0000580101





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

53.8000 SEK





10006.80 SEK



53.8500 SEK





24663.30 SEK



53.9000 SEK





8031.10 SEK



53.9000 SEK





10294.90 SEK



53.9000 SEK





24740.10 SEK



53.9000 SEK





21452.20 SEK



53.9000 SEK





4851.00 SEK



53.9000 SEK





39832.10 SEK



53.9000 SEK





16331.70 SEK



53.9000 SEK





23446.50 SEK



54.0500 SEK





19512.05 SEK



54.1500 SEK





20089.65 SEK



53.6500 SEK





49572.60 SEK



53.8500 SEK





21270.75 SEK



53.8000 SEK





15171.60 SEK



53.8000 SEK





12374.00 SEK



53.7500 SEK





24886.25 SEK



53.6500 SEK





27898.00 SEK



53.4000 SEK





17248.20 SEK



53.4000 SEK





8277.00 SEK



53.4000 SEK





20719.20 SEK



53.4000 SEK





2029.20 SEK



53.4000 SEK





21253.20 SEK



53.5000 SEK





4922.00 SEK







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

53.7702 SEK





448873.4000 SEK







e) Date of the transaction

2021-09-16; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Nasdaq First North Sweden

MIC:

FNSE



