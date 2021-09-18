



DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Test XY AG





/ This is a test - please ignore













Test XY AG: Release of a capital market information

















17.09.2021 / 20:00







Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





This is a test - please ignore



17.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

