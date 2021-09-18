





DGAP Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung: Test XY AG





/ This is a test - please ignore













Test XY AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

















17.09.2021 / 20:00







Veröffentlichung einer Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.







This is a test - please ignore

























17.09.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



