Munich, September 20, 2021 - The Nagarro SE Management Board today analyzed the expected performance of the company and consequently decided to change the guidance for 2021. The revenue for 2021 is now expected to be €515 million instead of €495 million, driven by strong demand for Nagarro"s digital software engineering services. The gross margin for 2021 is now expected to be 28% instead of 29%, mainly due to high wage inflation with a time lag in negotiating pricing improvements. The Adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to be 14% instead of 15%. The company retains its medium-term guidance of 20% annual organic growth and 15% Adjusted EBITDA margin.

Note: This document contains supplementary non-IFRS financial measures. It also includes forward-looking statements that represent management"s expectations based on assumptions and estimates, but future actual developments and future actual results may deviate from these assumptions and estimates.



