In the time period from 13 September 2021 until and including 19 September 2021, a number of 276,866 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.



Shares were bought back as follows:





















Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
13/09/2021 60,000 147.28530
14/09/2021 58,000 147.80698
15/09/2021 59,000 147.04432
16/09/2021 39,866 149.29174
17/09/2021 60,000 149.82072

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 19 September 2021 amounts to 29,082,237 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 20 September 2021



Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board















Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com





 
