Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

20. September 2021

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 13 September 2021 until and including 17 September 2021, a number of 700,109 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date

Number of shares acquired

Average price (€)

Purchased volume (€)

13 Sep 2021

166,139

58.5537

9,728,051.63

14 Sep 2021

175,992

59.1095

10,402,803.00

15 Sep 2021

115,144

60.0745

6,917,216.08

16 Sep 2021

98,160

60.8594

5,973,957.44

17 Sep 2021

144,674

59.9950

8,679,723.23

















Total

700,109

59.5647

41,701,751.38



An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 10 May 2021 until and including 17 September 2021 amounts to 10,873,110 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg



EVP Investor Relations



Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.