DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
2021. szeptember 20., hétfő, 11:47
Bekanntgabe gemäß Art 5 Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 i.V.m. Art. 2 Abs. 2 und 3 der Del. VO (EU) 2016/1052 der Kommission
Information zum Aktienrückkaufprogramm
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Deutschland
Dabei wurden jeweils folgende Stückzahlen zurückgekauft:
Eine Aufstellung der getätigten Einzelgeschäfte innerhalb eines Tages sind auf der Unternehmenswebseite veröffentlicht (https://www.dpdhl.com/de/investoren/aktie/aktienrueckkauf.html).
Das Gesamtvolumen der im Rahmen des laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogrammes im Zeitraum vom 10. Mai 2021 bis einschließlich 17. September 2021 erworbenen Aktien beläuft sich auf 10.873.110 Stück.
Kontakt:
Martin Ziegenbalg
Diese Mitteilung stellt, unabhängig von der Jurisdiktion, weder ganz oder teilweise ein Angebot noch eine Aufforderung zur Abgabe eines Angebots zum Kauf von Wertpapieren dar.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.dpdhl.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1234468 20.09.2021
