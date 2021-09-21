DGAP-DD: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft deutsch

2021. szeptember 20., hétfő, 16:37















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








20.09.2021 / 16:35




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: DBR Investment GmbH

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status









Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Daniel
Nachname(n): Bartsch
Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

5299003LVPXHGHTWP936 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5


b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
41,40000 EUR 82800,0000 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
41,4000 EUR 82800,0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-09-15; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














20.09.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

Mainzer Landstrasse 33a

60329 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Internet: www.creditshelf.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



70236  20.09.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum