1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): von Boch-Galhau

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Villeroy & Boch AG


b) LEI

529900NK4WP5QSWI8X50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007657207


b) Nature of the transaction

Donation of 22,000 shares to his children


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.0000 EUR 0.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-09-16; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch AG

Saaruferstraße 1-3

66693 Mettlach

Germany
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de





 
