





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















20.09.2021 / 16:50









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Alexander

Last name(s):

von Boch-Galhau



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Villeroy & Boch AG





b) LEI

529900NK4WP5QSWI8X50



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007657207





b) Nature of the transaction

Donation of 22,000 shares to his children





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.00 EUR





0.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.0000 EUR





0.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-09-16; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



