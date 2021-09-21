DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch

2021. szeptember 20., hétfő, 16:52















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








20.09.2021 / 16:50




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Alexander
Nachname(n): von Boch-Galhau

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Villeroy & Boch AG


b) LEI

529900NK4WP5QSWI8X50 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0007657207


b) Art des Geschäfts

Schenkung von 22.000 Aktien an seine Kinder


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
0,00 EUR 0,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
0,0000 EUR 0,0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-09-16; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














20.09.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Villeroy & Boch AG

Saaruferstraße 1-3

66693 Mettlach

Deutschland
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



70247  20.09.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum