DGAP-News: Personnel changes in the supervisory board

2021. szeptember 20., hétfő, 20:50







DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA


/ Key word(s): Personnel






Personnel changes in the supervisory board








20.09.2021 / 20:50




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



In its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Company") elected Mr. Christian Kullmann as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Mr. Ulrich Leitermann as the new Deputy Chairman - each with effect from September 25, 2021.



Christian Kullmann is Chairman of the Executive Board of Evonik Industries AG. He has been a member of our company"s Supervisory Board since May 2007 and has held the position of the Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board since August 28, 2019.



Ulrich Leitermann is chairman of the Mananging Board of the SIGNAL IDUNA Group. He has been a member of the supervisory board of our company since November 2014, and is also the chairman of the supervisory board of Dortmunder Volksbank eG and Sana Kliniken AG.



The next ordinary general meeting of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA will take place on December 2, 2021. Against the background of the current COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting is expected to be held as a virtual general meeting. As part of this general meeting, a by-election of a new member of the supervisory board shall take place for Mr. Gerd Pieper, who will leave the chair and the supervisory board of the Company with effect of the end of September 24, 2021.



Dortmund, September 20, 2021



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH





Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations













20.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209

44137 Dortmund

Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1234699





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1234699  20.09.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234699&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum