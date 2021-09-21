DGAP-DD: WashTec AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Stephan
Last name(s): Weber

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

WashTec AG


b) LEI

391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007507501


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
53.60 EUR 26800.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
53.6000 EUR 26800.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-09-16; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Stock Exchange Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU














Language: English
Company: WashTec AG

Argonstraße 7

86153 Augsburg

Germany
Internet: www.washtec.de





 
