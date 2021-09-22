





DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA





/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten













CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

















21.09.2021 / 13:14







Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres





Sprache: Deutsch



Veröffentlichungsdatum: 04.11.2021



Ort:





Sprache: Englisch



Veröffentlichungsdatum: 04.11.2021



Ort:

Hiermit gibt die CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:Sprache: DeutschVeröffentlichungsdatum: 04.11.2021Ort: https://www.cgm.com/corp_de/unternehmen/investor-relations/publikationen/berichte.html Sprache: EnglischVeröffentlichungsdatum: 04.11.2021Ort: https://www.cgm.com/corp_en/company/ir-en/publications/reports.html

























21.09.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



