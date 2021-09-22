DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

München, den 21.09.2021


Im Zeitraum vom 13. September 2021 bis einschließlich 17. September 2021 hat die Allianz SE insgesamt 581.709 Aktien im Rahmen ihres laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogramms gekauft, das mit der Bekanntmachung vom 17. August 2021 gemäß Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr.596/2014 und Art.2 Abs. 1 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) Nr. 2016/1052 angekündigt wurde.


Dabei wurden jeweils folgende Stückzahlen gekauft:


Datum          Stück Aktien         Durchschnittskurs (EUR)



13.09.2021         69.337                  194,7018

14.09.2021       113.625                  193,5850

15.09.2021       113.727                  193,2760

16.09.2021       114.000                  192,5303

17.09.2021       171.020                  192,4964



 



Die Gesamtzahl der im Rahmen des Aktienrückkaufprogramms seit dem 18. August 2021 bis einschließlich 17. September 2021 gekauften Aktien beläuft sich damit auf 1.922.204 Aktien.


Der Erwerb der Aktien der Allianz SE erfolgt ausschließlich über die Börse im elektronischen Handel der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (Xetra) durch eine von der Allianz SE beauftragte Bank.


Detaillierte Informationen über die Transaktionen gemäß Art. 2 Abs. 3 Delegierte Verordnung (EU) Nr. 2016/1052 sind auf der Internetseite der Allianz SE veröffentlicht (www.allianz.com).



 















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Allianz SE

Koeniginstr. 28

80802 Muenchen

Deutschland
Internet: www.allianz.com





 
