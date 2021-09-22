Munich, 21.09.2021





In the period from September 13, 2021 to, and including, September 17, 2021 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 581,709 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of August 17, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.





Shares were purchased as follows:





Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)

13.09.2021 69,337 194.7018



14.09.2021 113,625 193.5850



15.09.2021 113,727 193.2760



16.09.2021 114,000 192.5303



17.09.2021 171,020 192.4964









The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since August 18, 2021 through, and including, September 17, 2021 amounts to 1,922,204.





The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.





Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).