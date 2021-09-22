



Lakestar SPAC I announces successful completion of the business combination with HomeToGo

Luxembourg, 21 September 2021 - Lakestar SPAC I SE ("Lakestar SPAC I"), a publicly listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by Dr. Klaus Hommels, Founder and Chairman of Lakestar Advisors, today announced the successful completion of its business combination with HomeToGo GmbH, a marketplace with the world"s largest selection of alternative accommodation. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange ticker symbols for the shares and the warrants of the combined company, renamed HomeToGo SE, are expected to be changed to "HTG" and "HTGW" respectively, beginning on 22 September 2021.

On 14 July 2021, Lakestar SPAC I and HomeToGo GmbH entered into a business combination agreement by way of a contribution of all shares in HomeToGo GmbH into Lakestar SPAC I in exchange for the issuance of new public shares ("New Public Shares"). Earlier today, the prospectus prepared for the admission of the New Public Shares to trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange has been approved by CSSF (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier), thereby fulfilling the final closing condition. The business combination was unanimously approved by Lakestar SPAC I shareholders attending the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on 13 September 2021.

HomeToGo SE has applied for admission of the New Public Shares to trading on the regulated market (Regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard). Trading of the New Public Shares is expected to commence tomorrow, 22 September 2021.

About HomeToGo





HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. To pursue this vision, HomeToGo was able to build and constantly grow a trusted and easy-to-use technology platform that brings together property suppliers with travellers from all across the world.

HomeToGo operates a marketplace for alternative accommodations that connects millions of travellers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world"s most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space.

HomeToGo"s marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo"s websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform"s reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high quality demand.

Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, HomeToGo operates localised websites and apps in 23 countries.

For more information visit: www.hometogo.de



Media Contacts

Caroline Burns, HomeToGo

Jonas Upmann, HomeToGo

Email: press@hometogo.com

Investor Contact

Nitesh Khirwal, HomeToGo

Email: IR@hometogo.com



