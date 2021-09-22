



HomeToGo SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















21.09.2021 / 19:56







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



HomeToGo SE



9 rue de Bitbourg



L-1273 Luxembourg



Luxemburg





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

21 Sep 2021



3. New total number of voting rights:

127138982







