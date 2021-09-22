DGAP-AFR: Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2021. szeptember 22., szerda, 11:07







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








22.09.2021 / 11:07



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 23, 2021

Address: http://www.pittler-maschinenfabrik.de













22.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG

Gutleutstrasse 175

60327 Frankfurt

Germany
Internet: www.pittler-maschinenfabrik.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1235155  22.09.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235155&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum