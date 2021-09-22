DGAP-DD: DIC Asset AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








22.09.2021 / 11:51




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Sonja
Last name(s): Wärntges

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DIC Asset AG


b) LEI

52990044JL2ZPWONU738 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
15.00 EUR 15000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
15.0000 EUR 15000.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-09-21; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT














Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG

Neue Mainzer Straße 20

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de





 
