Hiermit gibt die Greiffenberger AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.09.2021

Ort: https://www.greiffenberger.de/berichte/?L=0













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Greiffenberger AG

Eberlestraße 28

86157 Augsburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.greiffenberger.de





 
