SLM Solutions Group AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















22.09.2021 / 15:21







Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer

SLM Solutions Group AG



Estlandring 4



23560 Lübeck



Germany



2. Type of capital measure





Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect

X

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)

September 21, 2021



Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)





3. New total number of voting rights:



21,960,693







