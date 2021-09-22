DGAP-NVR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

SLM Solutions Group AG

Estlandring 4

23560 Lübeck

Deutschland

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme










  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
X Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG) 21. September 2021
  Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG)  

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:


21.960.693














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SLM Solutions Group AG

Estlandring 4

23560 Lübeck

Deutschland
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com





 
