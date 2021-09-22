DGAP-DD: sino AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








22.09.2021 / 17:36




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: MMI Leisure & Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ingo
Last name(s): Hillen
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

sino AG


b) LEI

5299008GFCQY16M45R85 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005765507


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
87.50 EUR 8750.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
87.5000 EUR 8750.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-09-21; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT














Language: English
Company: sino AG

Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1

40212 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.sino.de





 
