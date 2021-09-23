





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nucletron Electronic AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













Nucletron Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















23.09.2021 / 09:00







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: September 30, 2021



Address:

Nucletron Electronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: September 30, 2021Address: http://web.nucletron.ag/fileadmin/Finanzberichte/2021/Konzernhalbjahresfinanzbericht_2021.pdf

























23.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



