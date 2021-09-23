DGAP-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2021. szeptember 23., csütörtök, 09:17







DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE







Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








23.09.2021 / 09:17



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Delivery Hero SE
Street: Oranienburger Straße 70
Postal code: 10117
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level; expiration of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Christian Leone
Date of birth: 28 Aug 1975

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

17 Sep 2021

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.55 % 3.31 % 6.86 % 249231459
Previous notification 3.29 % 3.68 % 6.96 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2E4K43 0 8846769 0.00 % 3.55 %
Total 8846769 3.55 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG




















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Convertible Bonds 23.01.2027-10.03.2029 09.01.2027-25.02.2029 2867753 1.15 %
Call Options 17.12.2021-17.06.2022 17.12.2021-17.06.2022 2125000 0.85 %
    Total 4992753 2.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG


















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Bullet Swaps 04.07.2022-22.05.2024 N/A Cash 3258520 1.31 %
      Total 3258520 1.31 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

































































































































































































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Christian Leone % % %
LCG Holdings, LLC % % %
Luxor Capital Partners, LP % % %
- % % %
Christian Leone % % %
LCG Holdings, LLC % % %
Luxor Wavefront, LP % % %
- % % %
Christian Leone % % %
LCG Holdings, LLC % % %
Luxor Capital Partners Offshore Master Fund, LP % % %
- % % %
Christian Leone % % %
LCG Holdings, LLC % % %
Thebes Partners, LP % % %
Thebes Offshore Master Fund, LP % % %
- % % %
Christian Leone % % %
LCG Holdings, LLC % % %
Qena Capital Partners, LP % % %
Qena Capital Partners Offshore Master Fund, LP % % %
- % % %
Christian Leone % % %
LCG Holdings, LLC % % %
Luxor Cardinal, LP % % %
- % % %
Christian Leone % % %
LCG Holdings, LLC % % %
Luxor Capital Partners Long, LP % % %
- % % %
Christian Leone % % %
LCG Holdings, LLC % % %
Luxor Capital Partners Long Offshore. Ltd. % % %
Luxor Capital Partners Long Offshore Master Fund, LP % % %
- % % %
Christian Leone % % %
LCG Holdings, LLC % % %
Luxor Gibraltar, LP % % %
- % % %
Christian Leone % % %
Lugard Road Capital GP, LLC % % %
Lugard Road Capital, LP % % %
Lugard Road Capital Master Fund, LP % % %
- % % %
Christian Leone % % %
Luxor Management, LLC % % %
Luxor Capital Group, LP % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

22 Sep 2021














23.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE

Oranienburger Straße 70

10117 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1235398  23.09.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235398&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum