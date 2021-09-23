DGAP-News: VTG Aktiengesellschaft: Squeeze-out resolution passed / minority shareholders to receive EUR 88.11 per share
2021. szeptember 23., csütörtök, 11:00
Squeeze-out resolution passed / minority shareholders to receive EUR 88.11 per share
Hamburg, September 23, 2021 - On September 22, 2021, the extraordinary general meeting of VTG Aktiengesellschaft resolved with 99.75 % of the votes cast on the motion of the majority shareholder, Warwick Holding GmbH ("Warwick"), to transfer the shares of the remaining shareholders (minority shareholders) to itself as majority shareholder in return for an adequate cash compensation in accordance with the provisions of the German Stock Corporation Act (squeeze-out pursuant to section 327a of the German Stock Corporation Act). After the squeeze-out has been entered in the commercial register, the minority shareholders will receive a cash settlement of EUR 88.11 per share from Warwick. The appropriateness of the cash settlement was audited and confirmed by BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft as court-appointed expert auditor.
About VTG
Headquartered in Hamburg, VTG Aktiengesellschaft is a global asset owner and logistics company with a strong focus on rail. Besides hiring out rail freight wagons and tank containers, it also provides multimodal logistical services and integrated digital solutions. The company"s fleet includes around 94,000 rail freight wagons - mostly tank wagons, intermodal wagons, standard freight wagons and sliding-wall wagons - as well as about 9,000 tank containers.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VTG Aktiengesellschaft
|Nagelsweg 34
|20097 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040 2354 1351
|Fax:
|040 2354 1350
|E-mail:
|ir@vtg.com
|Internet:
|www.vtg.de
|ISIN:
|DE000VTG9999
|WKN:
|VTG999
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
|EQS News ID:
|1235324
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1235324 23.09.2021
