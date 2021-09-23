





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aareal Bank AG















Aareal Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















23.09.2021 / 18:30







Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Aareal Bank AG

Street:

Paulinenstr. 15

Postal code:

65189

City:

Wiesbaden

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

EZKODONU5TYHW4PP1R34



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Morgan Stanley

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

15 Sep 2021



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

7.42 %

2.51 %

9.93 %

59857221

Previous notification

7.42 %

2.41 %

9.83 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0005408116

0

4440402

0.00 %

7.42 %

Total

4440402

7.42 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Equity Call Option

From 17.09.2021 to 17.12.2021

at any time

750000

1.25 %

Right of recall over securities lending agreements

at any time

at any time

553897

0.93 %





Total

1303897

2.18 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Equity Put Option

17.12.2021

at any time

Physical

200000

0.33 %







Total

200000

0.33 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Limited

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

4.99 %

%

6.58 %

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

%

%

%

Prime Dealer Services Corp.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

ETCM Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

E*TRADE Securities LLC

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

21 Sep 2021



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

























23.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



