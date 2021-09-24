DGAP-AFR: SURTECO GROUP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SURTECO GROUP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: October 29, 2021

Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/German/4000/financial-reports.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: October 29, 2021

Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/English/4000/financial-reports.html













Language: English
Company: SURTECO GROUP SE

Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2

86647 Buttenwiesen

Germany
Internet: www.surteco-group.com





 
