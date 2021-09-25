DGAP-Adhoc: Voluntary public takeover offer by EQT for zooplus AG of EUR 470.00 per zooplus share
2021. szeptember 25., szombat, 02:09
DGAP-Ad-hoc: zooplus AG / Key word(s): Offer
zooplus AG - Publication of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The Company and the Bidder have also entered into an investment agreement with a view to further build on the Company"s sustainable growth strategy and to support material investments into strengthening the Company"s leadership position in the European pet market.
The consummation of the Takeover Offer will be subject to certain conditions, which will include reaching a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share of zooplus Shares, granting of merger control clearance and other customary conditions.
The management board and the supervisory board of zooplus AG welcome the Takeover Offer.
Company profile:
Press / Investor relations contact:
Finsbury Glover Hering
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|zooplus AG
|Sonnenstraße 15
|80331 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 95 006 - 100
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 95 006 - 500
|E-mail:
|contact@zooplus.com
|Internet:
|investors.zooplus.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005111702
|WKN:
|511170
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1235956
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1235956 25-Sep-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]