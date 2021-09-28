Wacker Neuson SE, Munich



WKN: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - interim report 25

In the period from September 20, 2021 up to and including September 24, 2021 a total of 67,500 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2021. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2021 was announced in a notice dated March 29, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The total number of shares repurchased in the period from September 20, 2021 up to and including



September 24, 2021 daily, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows:

Date

Total no of repurchased shares (piece)

Volume-weighted average price (EUR)

Volume (EUR)

September 20, 2021

13,500

24.56667

331,650.00

September 21, 2021

13,500

24.81704

335,030.00

September 22, 2021

13,500

24.94889

336,810.00

September 23, 2021

13,500

25.30370

341,600.00

September 24, 2021

13,500

25.09074

338,725.00



The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2021 so far, amounts to 1,475,400 pieces of shares.

The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Wacker Neuson SE, exclusively via the Stock Exchange in the electronic Xetra-trading system.

Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link:

https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

Munich, September 27, 2021

Wacker Neuson SE



The Executive Board