Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - Final Report



Siemens Aktiengesellschaft completes the share buyback

In the time period from 20 September 2021 until and including 24 September 2021, a number of 302,895 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft as follows:





















Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
20/09/2021 60,000 143.01622
21/09/2021 59,893 145.35065
22/09/2021 60,000 148.87628
23/09/2021 60,000 150.40171
24/09/2021 63,002 148.62361

 

With these transactions, the share buyback was completed on 24 September 2021. The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of this share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 24 September 2021 amounts to 29,385,132 shares. This corresponds to 3.46% of the share capital. The purchase price paid at the stock exchange was in average €86.47 per share. Upon termination of the share buyback Siemens pays a balancing amount of €410 million to the commissioned bank; this final payment acts as a subsequent purchase price adjustment and, in relation to the total share buyback 2018-2021, increases the average purchase price per share to €100.42 and the total consideration paid for the shares to €2.951 billion.



On 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018. The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was carried out by a bank that was commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares were repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens

Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).



Munich, 27 September 2021



Siemens Aktiengesellschaft















Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com





 
